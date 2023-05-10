Grease is the Word: At the Key City Theatre

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook is serving up the classic musical “Grease,” this weekend at the Key City Theatre. Rhiannon Kowalchuk plays Sandy Dumbrowski and Oscar Hamilton performs as Danny Zuko in this beloved and timeless theatre classic, which will stay true to its light and lively 1950s roots, and feature hit songs like “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” and “You’re The One That I Want.” Evening performances run May 11-13 at 7 p.m. at Key City Theatre and the showings wrap up with a Mother’s Day matinee on May 14 at 3 p.m. Be there or be square! (Barry Coulter photos)