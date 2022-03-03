Grand Forks’ Jayda Guy, who performs under the stage name “Jayda G,” poses for a snap in her adopted city of London, U.K. Photo: Facebook - Jayda G

Grand Forks’ Jayda Guy, who performs under the stage name “Jayda G,” poses for a snap in her adopted city of London, U.K. Photo: Facebook - Jayda G

Grand Forks’ musician up for Juno Award

Jayda G has been up for big awards two years in a row

Grand Forks’ Jayda G is up for a Juno this spring, the second time in as many years for which the DJ/vocalist has been in the running for a top industry award.

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

Jayda G’s “All I Need” was nominated Tuesday, March 1, for Underground Dance Single of the Year, according to the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Junos.

“This is a big deal for your Canadian girl,” she wrote Tuesday morning in a Facebook post thanking the nominating committee.

Jayda G (“G” is short for her last name, Guy), released the single in April 2021, shortly after her Grammy nomination for hit track, “Both of Us.”

The artist is a recent graduate of Grand Forks Secondary, where she said she was encouraged to pursue her love of science.

She launched her professional music career at a 2017 music festival in Amsterdam, which she followed up with her 2019 debut album, Significant Changes.

This year’s award winners will be announced at the Junos on Sunday, May 15.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksMusic

Previous story
What to stream: several Oscar picks among your March streaming options
Next story
’Slap Shot’ organist finds new career with NHL’s expansion Seattle Kraken

Just Posted

Several Cranbrook and Kimberley organizations will benefit from food access and recovery grants through Columbia Basin Trust. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations to benefit from CBT food access and recovery grants

1915
It happened this week in 1915

Penny, from Alberta, while in Cranbrook took some time to demonstrate support for embattled Ukraine. (Barry Coulter photo)
Standing with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin
Is Vladimir Putin a madman on steroids?