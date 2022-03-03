Grand Forks’ musician up for Juno Award

Grand Forks’ Jayda G is up for a Juno this spring, the second time in as many years for which the DJ/vocalist has been in the running for a top industry award.
Jayda G’s “All I Need” was nominated Tuesday, March 1, for Underground Dance Single of the Year, according to the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Junos.
“This is a big deal for your Canadian girl,” she wrote Tuesday morning in a Facebook post thanking the nominating committee.
Jayda G (“G” is short for her last name, Guy), released the single in April 2021, shortly after her Grammy nomination for hit track, “Both of Us.”
The artist is a recent graduate of Grand Forks Secondary, where she said she was encouraged to pursue her love of science.
She launched her professional music career at a 2017 music festival in Amsterdam, which she followed up with her 2019 debut album, Significant Changes.
This year’s award winners will be announced at the Junos on Sunday, May 15.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.