George Canyon to perform in Cranbrook next March

George Canyon will be performing in Cranbrook on March 15, 2023. Photo courtesy Dainya Sapergia.

Award-winning country music star George Canyon will be performing in Cranbrook next March as part of his newly-announced “Our Country” Tour.

Canyon’s tour will be performing at Western Financial Place on March 15, 2023.

Canyon is a platinum-selling artist who has claimed numerous accolades from the Juno Awards and the and the Canadian Country Music Awards.

The tour coincides with the release of his new memoir titled ‘My Country,’ which was recently released by Simon & Schuster Canada.

“I am so excited for the fans to hear new music this month, and get my new memoir out to the world. I can’t wait to see everyone on the road in 2023,” Canyon said, in a press release.

Canyon’s new single ‘My Country’ is set for release November 18th, while more major musical projects in the works over the coming months.

The Our Country tour will kick off on February 14th in Halifax, NS, and make more than 25 stops across Canada, before wrapping in BC late March.

Tickets for the Cranbrook show go on sale starting November 10th at 10am. For more information and to view all tour dates, visit www.georgecanyon.com.