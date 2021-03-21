Cranbrook rock band Pretty for the People performs at the Maskerade In Moir, September, 2020, a festival put on by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society. Murray Hayward photo

FPPAS plans for return of live music; holding membership drive

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society is preparing for a season of live music, and seeking more members

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) is gearing up for another season of stellar live and local music in the Cranbrook Kimberley area — if all goes well, pandemically speaking.

“To say the least, the past year has been a strain on performing arts in the region — and all over the world,” said Barry Coulter, with FPPAS board of directors. “The arts are a key aspect of local economies, and perhaps more than any other industry, the arts and those that practice the arts have been hit hard.”

The Society is looking ahead with optimism, however, that public health restrictions will begin to ease as the summer gets underway, and it is planning events like Summer Sounds and Peak Music Fest that kicks off the fall, to make sure live music is able to return with a bang.

To this end, FPPAS is holding a membership drive to boost the numbers of supporters of live music, and help the Society do its work on behalf of local and regional performers, helping pair them together in ways that benefits the artists — and the ears of audiences.

“Renew your membership, invite your friends to become members, donate, or become a sponsor,” said Randy Tapp, FPPAS membership director. “The support you have shown us in the past has been vital to our success. We’re counting on you and you can count on us to look after all the planning, scheduling, finances etc.”

A single membership is $10, couples $20, and a family membership is $25. Donations to the cause would also be much appreciated.

Etansfers can be sent via email to fisherpeakperformingartists@gmail.com (in the message field, please provide your email address and indicate membership, donation. or sponsorship).

Online at https://www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com/select-membership

Or by cheque, to PO Box 474, Cranbrook BC V1C 4H9

Or buttonhole any FPPAS board member and demand to know more!

Interested performers should register at https://www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com/performer-registration-and-k-linked-option

Stay tuned for further news concerning the return of live music to Cranbrook, Kimberley and the East Kootenay.

Cranbrook rock band Pretty for the People performs at the Maskerade In Moir, September, 2020, a festival put on by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society. Murray Hayward photo
