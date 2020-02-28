Farmers, ranchers set to square off in MBSS Drama’s ‘Oklahoma!’

There’s about to be a bright golden haze on the stage of the Key City Theatre as Mount Baker Theatre students gear up for their production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

The classic musical, based on Lynn Riggs’s 1934 play, Green Grow The Lilacs, is set in Indian Territory (what is now Oklahoma) around the turn of the twentieth century; in the days before the area achieved statehood. The story revolves around Curly, a cowboy, who sets his cap for Laurey, and who has to fight Laurey’s Aunt Eller’s farmhand, Jud, for the privilege of taking her to the community’s box social.

Meanwhile, Will Parker, fresh from another state fair roping win is ready to ask Ado Annie to marry him, but runs into complications with Annie’s father and a traveling peddler named Ali Hakim. It’s a story of romance, action and suspense.

Oklahoma! is known as the first collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, who went on to write more hits together such as South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound Of Music. Oklahoma! is famous for being the first musical to weave songs together with the story to advance action and develop characters.

Mount Baker’s production of Oklahoma! features a seasoned production team with stage direction from Mary Hamilton, music direction from Kaley Wasylowich, choreography from Jacqueline Morrow, a set designed by Dalton Hamilton and a wardrobe managed by Anita Savage and Ann Rice. In addition to directing the music, Ms. Waslyowich will also perform, joined by Mount Baker alumnus Tyrel Hawke in a stunning two-piano arrangement.

The cast is led by Austin Dolan as Curly, Beth Gartside as Laurey, Jacob Berry as Will and Shyre as Ado Annie. Rounding out the leading members of the cast are Blaise Edmonstone as Aunt Eller and Guillermo Martin in the role of Ali Hakim.

Will the farmers and the cowmen become friends? Come and find out for yourself! Oklahoma! runs May 7-10 at the Key City Theatre. Tickets can be purchased in person or online at tickets.keycitytheatre.com.

