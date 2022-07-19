The second Summer Sounds of the season, Saturday, July 16, featured hard-driving Blues courtesy of the Ethan Askey Band. Askey, from Cranbrook — currently living in Calgary — is one of Canada’s top Blues harmonica players, and was showcasing his album released earlier this year — “Walk When You Wanna Run.” (Barry Coulter photo)

Ethan Askey Band headlines hard-rocking Summer Sounds session

Ethan Askey, Deep Cedar and the Two Ticks at Rotary Park, July 16

The second Summer Sounds of the season, Saturday, July 16, featured hard-driving Blues courtesy of the Ethan Askey Band.

Askey, from Cranbrook — currently living in Calgary — is one of Canada’s top Blues harmonica players, and was showcasing his album released earlier this year — “Walk When You Wanna Run.” Askey’s band consists of Keith Larsen (guitars, vocals), Ferdy Belland (bass, vocals) and Ben Dunn (drums, vocals) with special guest vocals from Shawna Plant.

Kicking off events on Saturday was Deep Cedar ( J. Lee Appleby), and Two Ticks (Steve Knowles and Rollie Cummins).

Read more: "From Bear Country to the Heart of the Blues:" Cranbrook's Ethan Askey, one of Canada's top Blues harmonica players, releases debut solo album

Photos by Barry Coulter (above) and Murray Hayward (below)

 

Deep Cedar ( J. Lee Appleby). (Murray Hayward photo)

Steve Knowles of Two Ticks. (Murray Hayward photo)

Rollie Cummins of Two Ticks. (Murray Hayward photo)

