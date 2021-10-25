‘Endless Summer Sounds’ wraps up FPPAS 2021 concert series

Pretty for the People (pictured) along with Sheva and Tall Timbers, are performing the wrap-up concert for Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society’s Summer Sounds series. “Endless Summer Sounds” runs at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Friday, Nov. 19.

It’s the show celebrating Kootenay performing artists that was supposed to happen in August at Rotary Park but was abruptly paused by new event capacity restrictions. Now, months later, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) have arranged a night of astounding music, free for everyone, 7PM November 19th at the beautifully renovated Key City Theatre.

The Endless Summer Sounds Concert, a delayed season finale, will welcome fully vaccinated adults to wind up what was an incredible summer of musical performances. Pre-registration is required to reserve a seat for this free event. Attendees must be prepared to follow all Provincial Public Health protocols. “We’re hoping that seating capacities will catch up to other regions of the Province by November 19th,” stated FPPAS Director, Maureen Frank. “We want the fans of our local artists to have fun pretending it’s still summer, come dressed in your shorts and flip flops, and warm yourselves in the ambiance of great music.”

Performers of all three acts are local to Cranbrook and will inspire community pride. SHEVA, an East Kootenay music duo, is Shelagh Redecopp on violin and vocals with husband Van on guitar and vocals. Together they dive deep into the musical pool of classic pop, swing, folk, bluegrass and whatever catches their fancy. The result does not conform to any specific genre but is rather a rich and unique tapestry of music.

Pictured above: Sheva

Drew Prinn (vocals) and Landon Schira (lead guitar & vocals) follow as TALL TIMBERS. Their unique voices in beautiful harmonies, carefully craft renditions of songs by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, The Allman Brothers, Radiohead, Eric Clapton, Eagles, The Beatles, and more. They aim to have as much fun as possible, while providing audiences with heaps of fine-tuned music.

Above: Tall Timbers

The night culminates with two sets by PRETTY FOR THE PEOPLE, a five piece Kootenay rock band that pay homage to the greats from the past – Led Zeppelin, Foo Fighters, AC/DC, the Police, Queen, and David Bowie, to modern rockers like Dorothy, the Offspring, and Muse. While maintaining the purity of classic tunes they also rewrite and put their own touch on several songs. Vocals are led by the impressive Sarah Turk. Guitarists are Mark Rosini and Graham Barnes who bring years of experience and style to their shows. Janice Nicli on bass guitar, along with drummer Ward Morton, hold down the beat and anchor this rock band. Together they hold a reputation for a formidable and entertaining performance!

Your FREE seats can be reserved through www.keycitytheatre.com . If you become ill or can’t come, please call 250-426-7006 to open your seat up for someone else.

Live music remains free because of generous sponsors and volunteers. More information can be found at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com