Elinor Florence launching latest book in Cranbrook and Invermere

Submitted

Bestselling author Elinor Florence will launch her new novel Wildwood at Pynelogs Cultural Centre in Invermere on Wednesday, March 14.

Wildwood, set in the landscape north of Peace River, Alberta, tells the story of a single mother who must spend one year living in an abandoned off-the-grid farmhouse in order to claim her inheritance. The novel has a strong historical component since Molly is inspired by entries written in the journal written by her great-aunt, the original homesteader.

In keeping with the novel’s historic theme, everyone who attends the launch is encouraged to dress in pioneer costume. There will also be a Pretty Bonnet contest, so feel free to decorate your headgear with your best buttons and bows.

And because the novel’s heroine learns to bake a pie in a wood oven, the book launch will also feature a Blue Ribbon Pie Baking Contest!

Elinor will speak briefly about her book at the launch, sponsored by the Invermere Public Library and Columbia Valley Arts. Copies of the books will be sold for $20 as a library fundraiser. Refreshments will be available, and a cash bar.

There is no charge to attend, but please call the library at 250-342-6416 if you are entering the pie contest.

The book can be purchased at any time from the library, located in the new Columbia Valley Centre at 646-4th Street, Invermere.

Wildwood is also available at Lotus Books and Coles in Cranbrook, and as an e-book from Amazon or Chapters.

Following the Invermere launch, Elinor will sign copies of both Wildwood and her first book, bestselling wartime novel Bird’s Eye View, at Coles in Tamarack Mall, Cranbrook, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Elinor grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan and worked as a journalist in all four Western provinces before moving to Invermere, where she has lived for the past 22 years. She is the former publisher of the weekly newspaper, the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

This is the first in a series of events that will see Elinor sign books in Invermere and Cranbrook, then at various points in Alberta and Saskatchewan.