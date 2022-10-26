The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band took to the stage at the Key City Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Led by Blues legend Donnie Walsh the band has been rocking Canada and the world for over 50 years. Miss Emily (at right) opened the show for Downchild. Barry Coulter photos

 

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

Miss Emily at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

Miss Emily at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

Miss Emily at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

Miss Emily at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)

Previous story
Adidas drops Ye after comments made on social media
Next story
Musicians worried for livelihoods after CBC contract ends with SiriusXM

Just Posted

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)
Downchild Blues Band at the Key City Theatre

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a small red hatchback after a hit-and-run on Cranbrook Street North. (Photo submitted by RCMP)
Cranbrook RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

Rosamund Moore, second from right, poses with family members Justine Keirn, Anika Keirn, and Lachlan Keirn along with Mayor Ron Toyota at the celebratory opening of the Dwight and Rosamund Moore Community Wetland. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston restores reservoir, opens new community wetland

Harold (left) and Trevor Simkins present Kristen Amy of the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Center with a cheque for the funds raised at their end of year fundraiser. Photo submitted.
Bootleg Gap Golf Course raises $6000 at two events for Cranbrook Women’s Resource Center