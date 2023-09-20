Don’t Dress For Dinner Serves Up Surprises

Cranbrook Community Theatre (“CCT”) opens its milestone 50/60th anniversary season with a bang! Don’t Dress For Dinner by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon, is set to hit the stage October 13 at the Studio Stage Door. This season opener is jam packed with laughs, mayhem, mistresses, and surprises.

Directed by Patrick Baranowski, Don’t Dress for Dinner is a classic farce that hurtles along at a breakneck speed, weaving a web of intrigue, marital treachery and dishing up laugh after laugh.

Baranowski, who performed in the 2013 Kimberley production of Don’t Dress for Dinner, has an admiration for the play, “The misunderstandings and the effort put into hiding the resulting fallout creates such an atmosphere of crazy that it is impossible not to laugh.”

The play features Matt Van Boeyen as Bernard, a philandering husband whose weekend dalliance with his sexy mistress, played by Stephanie Moore, is thwarted when wife Jacqueline, played by Matt’s real-life wife, Nikki Van Boeyen, cancels her weekend trip, after learning that Robert, her secret lover played by Bradley McCue, is set to arrive at their country home. Add into the mix newcomer Tessie Ward in the role of chef Suzette, and her intimidating husband George (Ben Phillips), mayhem ensues. “This is an unbelievable ensemble of talent. A Director’s dream.” Baranowski anticipates great things from these seasoned pros. “There has not been a rehearsal where I have not laughed out loud at something we have laughed at a thousand times already or something new they have brought in. It is a sheer pleasure working with this group.”

As a first time Director, Baranowski has built a creative vision for the show to visually stimulate Cranbrook audiences like never before. “We are working hard to put a top-notch presentation together to kick off the season. I want the audience to come out this experience having enjoyed the visual aspect of the play as well as satisfied that they have just indulged in a night of high-quality entertainment. I hope their sides hurt a little from laughing as well.” Don’t Dress for Dinner has plot twists and secrets and so does the staging of the show. Audiences should prepare to be surprised and delighted by the unique presentation of this breathtaking farce.

Cranbrook Community Theatre is proud of its long legacy of fully volunteer based live theatre performance. Don’t Dress for Dinner is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc and is made possible through the generous support of Mike Paugh – IG Wealth Management, the Rick & Marg Jensen Family Foundation, Bridge Interiors, the City of Cranbrook, and the Province of British Columbia.

Don’t Dress for Dinner plays at the Studio Stage Door October 13, 14, 19 – 22*, 25 – 28 show times at 7:30 p.m. with a *2:00 p.m. matinee on October 22. Tickets are available online at www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com or by phoning the box office at 250-426-2490.