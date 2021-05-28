Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. (Laurie Sparham/Disney Enterprises Inc.)

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. (Laurie Sparham/Disney Enterprises Inc.)

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone comes to Disney Plus this weekend

Imagine ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet

Review by Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?

When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.

It’s coming to streaming platform Disney Plus this weekend.

The fashion alone, designed by the great Jenny Beavan (an Oscar winner for “A Room with a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”), is worth the ticket price; if that doesn’t do it for you, there’s also slyly brilliant work from the two Emmas — Stone and Thompson — working hard to upstage the gorgeous outfits in which they’re swathed.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Lars and the Real Girl”), “Cruella” feels like a wildly imaginative superhero movie, but with fashion instead of superpowers. (Actually fashion is the superpower.) It begins, as all origin stories do, with a flashback: Young Estella — Cruella is a teasing nickname her loving mother gives her, for the little girl’s dark side — struggles to fit in as a child, thanks to her two-toned hair and quick temper. Her mother agrees that the two of them should move to London, but something terrible happens on the way.

Fast-forward 15 years or so and Estella (Stone) is an embittered grifter, surviving on her street smarts but dreaming of being a fashion designer. An opportunity at a famous London department store — Liberty’s, beautifully handling its star turn — turns into a job with The Baroness (Thompson), the world’s most famous couturier.

Need I tell you that Stone and Thompson make formidable opponents? Stone, speaking in a dark-syrup British accent, makes Estella/Cruella slightly feral and wickedly smart; she’s got a way of narrowing her eyes at people that makes you worry that they might burst into flames. (At one point, appropriately, she wears a red gown seemingly made of fire.)

Thompson, tottering around under turbans and enormous pastries of hair — the Baroness’ look is slightly dated; Estella’s is up-to-the-minute London punk — is a queen who’s scornful of her kingdom. “Go” is her most frequent word, delivered witheringly; though I quite liked her clenched-teeth delivery, to a luckless maid, of “You’re. In. The Way.” Though there’s never any doubt who will prevail in this battle of wills — the movie isn’t called “Baroness,” after all — it’s a fair fight, and you find yourself rooting for both of them.

Crammed full of ’70s music and insanely chic eye candy, “Cruella” is a more-is-more treat, right down to its unexpectedly sweet coda (stick around as the credits start). Bring on the summer movie season! If the rest are as much fun as this … well, that’s what we all deserve right now, isn’t it?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DisneyMoviesMovies & TV

Previous story
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon
Next story
VIDEO: Former Kootenay Music Awards winner release new single

Just Posted

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka welcomes provincial restart plan

The provincial restart plan lifting pandemic related restrictions through a gradual four-step… Continue reading

Pictured are Kye Kocher (left), Laura-Leigh McKenzie (right) and their baby Ambrose. Kocher and McKenzie are the owners and operators of Corner Veggies, a market garden located in Jaffray, BC. (Submitted file)
Farm life: A life change, with nature as your guide

A chat with Corner Veggies, a market garden in Jaffray

Cailey Chase and the Angora goats of Vahana Nature Rehabilitation at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook, Thursday, May 22. (Dave Humphrey photo)
The Weed Warrior: Having goats tackle invasive plants is an excellent strategy

On May 20th, I visited the weed control project at Idlewild Park… Continue reading

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
Veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

1914
It happened in 1914

May 23 - 29: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Most Read