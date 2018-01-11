Deadline nearing for Performing Arts Festival

Deadline for all entries is January 15.

For the Townsman

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is fast approaching and the deadline for all entries is January 15.

Anyone young and old can sign up online (with or without a teacher) at events.solarislive.com/EKPAF (this link can also be found on the festival website at ekperformingarts.com).

Festival dates have been changed to February 26 – March 9th (before March break, the same as other BC festival dates).

All sessions and classes will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church (including the Showcase Gala on Wednesday March 14th).

Classes are in four categories: Speech Arts, Voice, Piano and/or Strings!

All are welcome (at any age, with or without experience) to participate! Volunteers are welcome too and much needed (call Amy at 250-919-5726).

Also there is a free Speech Arts workshop March 2nd at 2pm for anyone interested!

Hats off to the 2018 East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival!

Previous story
Locals Coffee House set for Saturday, Jan. 13

Just Posted

Firefighters approved for increased medical response

Firefighting personnel will receive additional training to treat emergency medical situations.

Johnny Bower; a man of kindness

Anthony Dransfeld recounts conversations with late, great Maple Leaf, Johnny Bower

Mount Baker Junior Boys basketball focused on bright future

Young Wild team motivated by long-term goals, beyond this season and even high school careers

Mapping concerns delay RDEK bylaw

Rural residents affected by OCP amendment voice their opposition.

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group… Continue reading

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Locals Coffee House set for Saturday, Jan. 13

The latest installment of the popular concert series runs Saturday at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11

Moyie Communications Tower; A River Captured; Marysville Benchlands, and the strange story of Constable Sontag

Hugs & Slugs

All Hugs, no Slugs, for Jan. 11, 2018

Deadline nearing for Performing Arts Festival

Deadline for all entries is January 15.

Arts Club’s powerful ‘Onegin’ stopping at KCT

Onegin embarks on a Western Canada tour this month, including Cranbrook on Tuesday February 6.

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when car stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Most Read