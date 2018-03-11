Lisa Aasebo Kennedy (pictured on right, with a colourful friend) is founder of Creative Monkeys, whose first play for young and young at heart — “Gojo’s Super-Duper, Sometimes Silly (Never Boring) Stupendous Search for Spring” — plays Cranbrook on March 30 and Kimberley on April 1. Photo submitted

Creative Monkeys launches kids theatre project

A local dramatist and drama teacher is launching a new project, geared towards bringing youth into the wonderful world of theatre.

Lisa Aasebo Kennedy is founder of Creative Monkeys, the series of theatre workshops and camps she has run for kids. After taking a few years off for family matters, Kennedy is bringing Creative Monkeys back — with a new twist.

“We’re offering theatre classes in camps in Cranbrook and Kimberley,” Kennedy said. “But the focus this time is on offering original family-friendly live theatre.”

Creative Monkeys first camp for kids is set for Kimberley at Centre 64, during Spring Break, March 19-23 and 26-29, with plans to move down to Cranbrook in the near future.

But the live theatre aspect is coming to both towns for the Easter weekend.

“Gojo’s Super-Duper, Sometimes Silly (Never Boring) Stupendous Search for Spring” is Creative Monkeys’ first show, featuring Kennedy herself as Gojo — a recurring character — and Jerrod Bondy.

“Gojo’s … Search For Spring” was scripted by Kennedy herself, but she has plans to segue into improv shows in the future.

This inaugural show is geared for all ages, from young to young at heart. It plays twice at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook on Good Friday, March 30, at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m., and then at Centre 64 in Kimberley on Sunday, April 1, two shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission is five dollars. For those under two years old and over 100 years old, admission is free.

And Creative Monkeys is offering a chance to win a family pack of tickets to see “Gojo’s Super-Duper, Sometimes Silly (Never Boring) Stupendous Seach for Spring.” One pack will be awarded for the Cranbrook show, and one pack for the Kimberley show. For a chance to win, answer the question “What are you most looking forward to about spring?” Email your answer, along with name, phone number and choice of Cranbrook or Kimberley, to kootenaycreativemonkeys.com. Entries will be randomly drawn for the prize. Contest deadline is Monday, March 26, at 4 p.m.

For more information on Creative Monkeys theatre classes and camps, email kootenaycreativemonkeys@gmail.com or search Creative Monkeys on Facebook.

