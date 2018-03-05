Cranbrook Live Concert Series returns

The Cranbrook Live Concert Series is back, with Benjamin Dakota Rogers (left) at the Studio Stage Door March 9, and Madison Violet (right) set for April 12.

The Cranbrook Live Concert Series is back with two upcoming shows: Benjamin Dakota Rogers brings his Whisky and Pine Tour to Cranbrook Friday, March 9 and Madison Violet will perform on Thursday, April 12. Both shows start at 7:00 p.m. on their respective days, cost $25 and take place at The Studio Stage Door.

The first show under the Cranrook Live Concert Series was in 2014 for the Old Man Luedecke concert. Since then they’ve hosted plenty of great talent including John Wort Hannam, Fred Eaglesmith, The Dead South, Belle Star and Scarlett Jane.

Mike Robinson, organizer of these events, explains that the concert series at The Stage Door goes back a long way, and that the original series was the result of the blood, sweat and tears of Gord and Jill Johnston through the Swing Street Coffee House.

“I remember going to their shows with my Dad in the early 1990s,” said Robinson. “That’s already over 25 years ago.”

He said that around the time of their first show, the Johnstons’ initiative had evolved to include Terry Miller as a partner.

“They were putting on a similar series, The Beannick concert series. We hosted the Old Man Luedecke show around the time that the Beannick Series announced their last shows. So I guess it just sort of happened.”

Because this series is, as Robinson explained, just the most recent incarnation of The Swing Street concert series, the events already have an existing following and are always well attended.

“Anyone who has attended a performance at The Stage Door, be it music or theatre, will tell you about the intimate setting that this venue provides,” said Robinson.

“When you are at The Stage Door, you are literally feet away from the performers. And the performers seem to respond to this! There is always full-on interaction between the crowd and the musicians with the trading of stories and jokes.”

Friday’s headliner Benjamin Dakota Rogers is an award winning singer, songwriter who utilizes powerful storytelling bolstered by the guitar or fiddle and spoken word to create an impactful contemporary folk aesthetic.

Then on April 12, Toronto duo Madison Violet will showcase their nearly 20 years of experience with genre-bending soundscapes and hypnotic harmonies.

Tickets can be purchased at The Paw Shop or through joining the email list by contacting mike.robinson@loti.co