Cranbrook Community Theatre seeks play submissions for 2023/24 season

Cranbrook Community Theatre (“CCT”) is now accepting play submissions for its 2023/24 season.

CCT generally presents three productions each season — in the fall, winter and spring, at the Studio Stage Door in Downtown Cranbrook.

A statement from CCT said new and experienced directors and producers are welcome to submit a show for consideration.

To submit a play simply answer the following questions on our easy to fill out online form (https://www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com/form-season-artistic-call): Name of submitter, name of production, contact email and phone, the names of who will be director and who will be producer, if the production is a Canadian play, and the preferred dates (early October, early February, or late April/early May).

A copy of the script will need to be provided to CCT either electronically by email to crancommtheatre@gmail.com, or by dropping a hard copy off at the CCT office at The Studio Stage Door, 11 – 11th Avenue South.

The deadline to submit is January 31, 2023.