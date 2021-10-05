Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘Shape of a Girl’

Jelena Jensen as Braide in rehearsal for “The Shape of a Girl” with Director, Amy Penney (left) and Stage Manager, Eve Sperling. (CCT file)

For The Townsman

After being dark for over a year, Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) is set to welcome Joan MacLeod’s ‘The Shape of a Girl’ as its season opening play on October 22nd in the newly renovated theatre of the Stage Door, 11 11th Avenue South in Cranbrook..

The one woman show uses multimedia components to help Braidie tell her story as she deals with her involvement in the bullying of a classmate and what to do next.

“The audio, visuals, and lighting of this show act like a supporting character. All the elements not only help to establish time and place, but they also mirror Braidie’s inner conflict,” said director Amy Penney. “The two actors are digging deep and bringing so much to their shared role, I can hardly wait for the audience to experience this show.”

The violent murder of Reena Virk by a group of teenagers inspired MacLeod to write the play. News stories from the trial are woven into the multimedia components along with pictures taken by local photographer Stephanie Moore-Milne.

Jelena Jensen and Cheyenne Kneller share the role of Braidie in this gritty and powerful play.

Tickets for the show are now available online at www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com Show dates are Oct 22-24 and Oct 28-30. Show time is 7:30PM on all dates, except for the Oct 24th Sunday matinee which starts at 2PM. Seating is limited to 50 people per performance in the theatre, so get your tickets early. Proof of vaccination and photo ID are required to see the show in person. Live stream and video on demand is made possible by Artistic Media Productions and tickets are available online.

All CCT’s volunteers, on stage and off, are following BC’s Public Health Orders pertaining to live events.

CCT’s 2021/2022 season is made possible through a BC Community Gaming Funds grant.