Cranbrook Community Theatre: Classics Revisited, live theatre slated for 2021

Cranbrook Community Theatre is ringing in 2021 with three opportunities for theatre lovers.

The first two opportunities revisit much loved CCT productions of the past through the Encore Series. On January 24th, audiences will be able to live stream the 2005 production of “The Cemetery Club” by Ivan Menchell. Set in Queens, New York, Ida, Lucille, and Doris are three Jewish widows who meet monthly for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves.

Then on February 7th, we travel to 1920’s England for W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy “The Constant Wife”. The 2008 production follows Constance Middleton as she handles her husband’s affair with her best friend.

Tickets for the Encore Series can be purchased on the CCT website: www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com.

Finally, Cranbrook Community Theatre will present Joan MacLeod’s “The Shape of a Girl” in May. In this one-woman show, Braidie sits on a west coast beach in BC, speaking to her absent brother, Trevor. She recounts and comes to terms with the bullying and violence that occurred in her past. Macleod was inspired by the horrific incident that happened in 1997 – the violent murder of Reena Virk by her peers.

Amy Penney makes her CCT directing debut with this sober and gripping play.

“MacLeod’s deeply moving script forces us all to look at our own inner demons and reflect on how each of us have a role to play in bullying when we see it and choose to do nothing about it,” said Penney. “I’m thrilled to be back in my hometown and involved with Cranbrook Community Theatre as a board member and a director.”

After graduating from Mount Baker Secondary in 1998, Penney moved to Alberta to pursue a career in theatre. Inspired by the incredible amount of young emerging talent in the Calgary theatre community, she founded Theatre BSMT in 2007. In 2017, she handed Theatre BSMT over and moved back to Cranbrook. Some of her most memorable credits include: Assistant Director for Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Sage Theatre, Assistant Director for Closer with Ground Zero Theatre/Hit & Myth Productions, Director for Snowman, Forever Yours Mary-Lou, and War with Theatre BSMT. Penney was most recently seen on the CCT stage in the fall 2020 production of “Almost, Maine.”

Auditions for “The Shape of a Girl” will be held virtually on January 16. Two performers will be cast in the role of Braidie. Information about auditions is available on the CCT website and Facebook page.

Depending on COVID-19 Public Health Orders in May, CCT will have a number of viewing options ready for audiences. “The Shape of a Girl” runs from May 6-15, 2021.

