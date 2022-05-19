Cranbrook Community Theatre announces 2022/23 season lineup

Two comedies and one thriller will grace the stage at Studio Stage Door

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) has officially announced their 2022/23 season before they go dark for the summer.

CCT will be putting on three plays between October and May, two comedies and one thriller, with directors Trevor Lundy, Michelle McCue and Nathanial Leigh setting the scenes.

CCT President Peter Shalk says there is a great lineup of shows for this coming season.

“We’re excited to welcome back two directors, Trevor and Michelle, and to have Nathaniel stepping into the director’s role for the first time. We hope CCT audiences are as excited about the upcoming season as we are,” said Shalk.

First up in October is ‘Misery’ by William Goldman, based on the novel by Steven King. Lundy will direct this piece, which is set in Anne Wilke’s home after she has rescued a novelist Paul Sheldon from a car crash. Wilke is Sheldon’s “number one fan”, and while she nurses him back to health she sneaks a peak at the author’s latest instalment in his best-selling series. Wilke doesn’t like what she reads, so she forces Sheldon to re-write the story.

Lundy says he is “absolutely ecstatic” to be returning to the director’s chair. He says he is excited to be taking on a thriller for the first time. Plus, he says, how can you go wrong with Steven King?

In February 2023 ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ by Oscar Wilde hits the stage. Directed by first-time CCT Director Nathaniel Leigh, this play is set in London in the English countryside.

“Two bachelors create alter egos named Earnest and attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, declare they can only love men called Earnest. Deception, disguise and misadventure ensue as the story unfolds,” CCT said in a release.

Leigh is a radio host and actor, and says he is looking forward to direct his first full-length show.

“A lifelong actor, Nate is more comfortable being on the stage than behind it. He is stepping into the director’s chair for a full-length show for the first time and is ready to bring his unique sense of humour to a CCT production,” said CCT. “This is the second time CCT has performed the ‘Importance of Being Earnest”, but Nate hopes to put a unique spin on the classic play by injecting it with some physical comedy while staying true to Wilde’s fantastically witty dialogue.”

Last but not least is ‘The Shoplifters’ by Morris Panych at the end of April. McCue will direct this comedy piece that focuses on the story of a shoplifting senior.

“CCT audiences will meet Alma, a senior who has perfected the five-finger discount, making everyday senior’s day; her accomplice Phyllis and two grocery store security guards, Dom, the rookie, and Otto, the veteran,” CCT said. “As each character shares wildly different takes on what happened, themes of inequality and social justice emerge in this thought-provoking comedy.”

McCue is no stranger to the CCT directing scene, and is a former board-member and long-time volunteer.

She says she is excited to be coming out of the “COVID cocoon” by bringing this comedy to the CCT stage.

Auditions for the 2022/23 season take place on Saturday, June 4 and Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Studio Stage Door. For more information about auditions, volunteering and shows, visit cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com.



