Cranbrook Arts is Looking Radiant

Cranbrook Arts Featured Artist for the month of April is Radiant Knots.

Radiant Knots’ art form is fibre art made of knots of rope as macramé, with a twist that embraces crystals and natural elements.

From wall hangings to plant hangers, keychains and shelves, Radiant Knots creates a variety of pieces to suit for any taste and style.

The maker behind Radiant Knots grew up in the Kootenays and spent time immersed in nature from a young age, collecting interesting rocks and unique pieces of driftwood. Those elements of nature are combined with the fibre art of macramé.

Focusing on the healing properties of gemstones and crystals, each unique piece by Radiant Knots is created to bring intention and inspiration into your space.

A customer at Cranbrook Arts spoke of Radiant Knots work stating “It’s nice to see a resurgent of macramé since it appeared to disappear in the ’70s. What impresses me more is that clearly this artist has taken macramé to a new level. It caught my eye with how she incorporates crystals. I think that they would add beautiful texture and creativity to any wall.”

You can see Radiant Knots’ work in the window of Cranbrook Arts Gallery Gift Shop at 1013 Baker Street. The stores hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 10-2 and Friday the gift shop is open 10 till 5 pm. Cranbrook Arts can be found on Instagram @artscranbrook and on Facebook.

These pieces are accents that embrace elements of nature, infused with light and love.