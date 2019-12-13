CP Holiday Train rolls through East Kootenay, Cranbrook Food Bank gets $10K donation

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which passes through Cranbrook as one of its 173 stops on its cross-Canada trip every two years, was in town on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Hundreds of people came out for the special Christmas event and were treated to musical performances from Terri Clark and Dallas Smith.

The Cranbrook Food Bank also had a table set up, providing hot chocolate and treats to the revellers and keeping them warm with bonfires. This is a special occasion for the Food Bank as well, as they receive a $10,000 donation from CPR.

“They’re [CPR] pretty good that way,” said Gerry Oviatt, Food Bank manager. “I’ve heard from many different sources that it’s been a great thing.”

At their table set up at the event, the Food Bank also collected donations totalling 1076 pounds of food and $1062 in cash. Then from Jaffray they collected a further 610 pounds of food, and are waiting to hear the total amount of cash.

“Between the Turkey Drive and the Holiday Train and all the other donations and stuff that are coming in, we have lots of people coming in right now and making donations too, so that’s really helping us out for Christmas and carry on into the new year,” Oviatt said.

The Food Bank is open every day next week, and will be busy doing their regular hampers on Monday, Wedneday and Friday as well as providing Christmas turkeys and hams on Tuesday and Thursday.

They’re also open on the 23 and the 30, but will be closed for the rest of Christmas week, and closed on Jan. 1 for New Years day, but open Jan. 3.


paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Community musicians to present Christmas extravaganza

Just Posted

Kootenay East MLA suggests two-year moratorium on whitetail doe hunt

Tom Shypitka says the proposal is in response to declining ungulate populations

CP Holiday Train rolls through East Kootenay, Cranbrook Food Bank gets $10K donation

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which passes through Cranbrook as one of… Continue reading

Community musicians to present Christmas extravaganza

A group of more than 70 musicians encompassing all age groups and… Continue reading

Kootenay Orchards’ Jingle Bell Walk supports local food bank

Third annual event sees students carolling around the neighbourhood, collecting food bank items

It happened this week in 1912

Dec. 8 - 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Drug alert for purple fentanyl issued in Kamloops

Interior Health issued an alert for the deadly drug on Friday

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Most Read