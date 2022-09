Corb Lund took the stage before a sold-out Key City Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 21 — just him and his guitar and his alt-country songbook that delighted a pumped up, enthusiastic audience. Lund, back touring North America after a long two year shutdown, played songs old and new — and in spite of everything the song says, suddenly, we all feel that, yes, things would be better with cows around. (Barry Coulter photo)

