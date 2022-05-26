Corb Lund returning to Key City Theatre stage

Alt-Country will be the name of the game in September at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook as Corb Lund makes his return to the Key City Theatre stage.

The Albertan, hailing from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, has received multiple CCMA, JUNO, and international award nominations and wins. Embracing both his Western heritage and his indie rock past through his music, Lund has been known to filter a range of cowboy themes past and present through his unique lens — from rough-and-tumble tales of lawless frontier saloons to the somber realities of running a modern family ranch.

Corb Lund has just announced new dates for September in B.C. “Corb Lund Live: The Acoustic Tour” includes stops Penticton, Kelowna and Cranbrook, where he’ll perform at the Key City Theatre on Wednesday, September 21.

Most recently, Lund released “Songs My Friends Wrote,” a 10-song set featuring Lund putting his spin on some of his favourite songs written by close friends and world-class songwriters such as Hayes Carll, Todd Snider, Ian Tyson, and more.

“Songs My Friends Wrote” is the follow up to 2020’s critically acclaimed Agricultural Tragic, Lund’s first studio album of original material in five years, which earned him the 2021 CCMA award for Alternative Country Album of the Year, his13th career win.

Lund also recently had his debut on stage at the historic Grand Ole Opry.

Lund will spend the rest of 2022 doing what he loves best, being on the road, before writing another album of originals for release in 2023.Many of his dates in 2021 were cancelled due to the pandemic and subsequent health and venue restrictions. The new tour replacement dates for the Interior are as follows:

Corb Lund plays the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on Wednesday Sept 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday May 27, at the box office or at keycitytheatre.com, or by calling 250-426-7006.

Corb Lund Live: The Acoustic Tour is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection.