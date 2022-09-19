Cook tempts eardrums with Okanagan/Kootenay concerts

Jesse Cook is back on tour with stops in Cranbrook, Kelowna and Vernon. (Jesse Cook photo)

Master musician and composer Jesse Cook is bringing his soulful strums to town.

The multi-platinum/gold awarded, Juno-winning and internationally acclaimed producer, composer, and guitarist is in Vernon Sunday, Sept. 25 on his Tempest II tour after a show in Kelowna Sept. 24 and Cranbrook Sept. 23 .

Originally marked for 2020 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed debut album, Tempest, the newly announced 21 homegrown shows span from Quebec to B.C.; with 48+ cross-continent dates on the docket, Cook recently kicked off the tour alongside the release of his 11th studio album, Libre.

“I wrote and recorded Libre during the pandemic when, like most people, I was longing for freedom,” said Cook. “My music was my escape from the four walls that surrounded me, and the storm that was swirling outside.”

The inspiration came from a long summer-day drive with his 14-year old.

“My daughter entertained me with her favourite playlists, much of which were trap and 808-inspired. I loved them too, and a question was planted in my mind: ‘what would my music sound like mixed with those sounds?’”

Limited tickets are available for the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre show, through ticketseller.ca.

Featuring the newly released single, Solace, Libre was selected as JazzTrax Radio Show’s 2021 Album of the Year. “Jesse Cook is a master musician and composer, and he always delivers live,” Eclectic Arts’ Mark Sugiyama writes. “The world aspect of Portugal, Algeria, and Canada being represented just adds to the wonderful energy of the performances.”

