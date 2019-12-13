Community musicians to present Christmas extravaganza

A group of more than 70 musicians encompassing all age groups and representing Cranbrook and the Kootenays are coming together to present a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Cranbrook Community Band, Cranbrook Community Choir and the Cranbrook Community and Youth Orchestra will be joined by The Cantabelles to perform a mix of popular, traditional and seasonal numbers at their concert entitled Noel, Noel, Noel.

The performance will be held at The Dwelling Place at 2324 2nd St. S. Tickets include interval refreshments, cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids 16 and are available in advance from Huckleberry Books or at the door.

This will be the first time that the three community groups have performed together and will be the first public performance for the orchestra since it reformed earlier this year. The concert will culminate in a combined performance of the seasonal favourite A Christmas Festival by Leroy Anderson.

“This has been a wonderful concert to plan and practise for,” said orchestra conductor Patrick Heatherley. “We’re all hoping this performance will encourage even more musicians to join us in the future to further the spirit of music into the new year and beyond.”

All three community groups can be contacted though Facebook or by email and encourage new members to contact them for more information on membership.

Cranbrook Community Band (director Steen Jorgensen) cranbrookband2017@gmail.com

Cranbrook Community Choir (director David Pasivirta)

Cranbrook Community & Youth Orchestra (director Patrick Heatherley) ccyo@phmusicstudio.ca

Community musicians to present Christmas extravaganza

