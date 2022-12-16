The Fernie Community Choir’s Christmas concert at Holy Family Catholic Church from 2017. File photo. (Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press)

Community choir to perform in Fernie, Cranbrook this weekend

Fernie and Cranbrook community choirs will come together for a special choral concert, featuring renowned director David Pasivirta.

The concert will take place on Friday, December 16 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Fernie, and on Saturday, December 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Knox Presbyterian Church in Cranbrook.

The acoustics of both venues are a beautiful showcase for the wide variety of styles featured in the program.

The concert will showcase the talent and dedication of the combined choir, with a diverse program of classical, contemporary, and seasonal music.

Tickets for the concert are available for $10 at the door, and all proceeds will go to support the choirs and their ongoing musical endeavors. This is a rare opportunity to hear the combined voices of the Fernie and Cranbrook community choirs, so don’t miss out.

The concert promises to be a highlight of the holiday season, and a great way to support local music and the arts. Mark your calendars and plan to attend this special event.

