College hosting Hindustani classical music performances

College of the Rockies is pleased to be hosting two performances by acclaimed musicians Raj Rangayyan and Utpal Mazumdar.

Mystic Melodies takes place on Friday, April 13 at 8 pm. The evening performance features ragas, or ancient musical structures, that promise to evoke moods, feelings and sentiments in ways not experienced with other types of music.

Eons to Eternity takes place on Saturday morning, A pril 14 at 10 am. The ragas featured in this concert facilitate introspection, contemplation and meditation and are intended for presentation in the early morning hours.

Raj Rangayyan received training on the bamboo flute and the sitar in India. He has given many performances in India, Canada and Brazil including at the University of Calgary, the India-Canada Associaiton, the Raga Mala Music Society and more. His arrangements include innovative combinations of many varieties of instruments and genres of music. He aims to present and promote the classical music of India in its pure, serene, soothing, and natural acoustic character to facilitate yoga, meditation, contemplation, reflection and relaxation.

Utpal Mazumdar was trained in the tradition of classical music of India. He is proficient in tabla, pakhawaj and other musical instruments. He actively promotes awareness of world music by collaborating in fusion and new age music genres, conducts music appreciation workshops and demonstrations in South Asian Studies in educational intuitions, and regularly performs in world music ensembles on radio, television and on the stage. He also trains in voice rhythms and chants for mediation and yoga groups.

Both concerts are sponsored by College of the Rockies’ Guest Lecture Fund and the College of the Rockies Faculty Association and will take place in the College’s Lecture Theatre (Room 250). Each concert is free of charge.

Previous story
Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Just Posted

Pole for osprey nest installed in Idlewild Park

Project just one of many for Columbia Outdoor School focusing on the park and Joseph Creek.

Province announces new winter safety measures

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting already adhering to new maintenance standards

New Bishop appointed for local Roman Catholic Diocese

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nelson, which encompasses the East Kootenay, has… Continue reading

Nike Blackmore wins Canadian Youth Heavyweight Championship title

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers represented Provincial Boxing Team at Canadian National Championship

Revelstoke ties series with Kimberley at two games each

The KIJHL Championship series is suddenly a best of three affair. On… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

College hosting Hindustani classical music performances

College of the Rockies is pleased to be hosting two performances by… Continue reading

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Most Read

  • College hosting Hindustani classical music performances

    College of the Rockies is pleased to be hosting two performances by…