Colin James returning to Key City Theatre

Saskatchewan-born, British-Columbia-based Colin James, the multiple-Juno-award-winning blues singer will be making a stop at the Key City on March 22 on his Western Canadian Blues Trio Tour.

The platinum recording artist will be accompanied by his long-running blues trio and hitting several other locations in interior B.C. including Nelson on March 23, Penticton on March 24 and Vernon on March 26.

James has an extensive following throughout B.C. and indeed there rest of Canada and internationally as well. This is due to his prolific career stretching way back to 1984 when he got his big break opening for Stevie Ray Vaughan when the legendary artist played in Regina.

After the opening act that was supposed to start the show bailed last minute, James was left with just a few short hours to whip up a set of blues classics with members from another local Regina band/ Vaughan was so impressed by James that he asked him to perform with him during his encore; but beyond that he even asked him to join his tour as a permanent opening act.

James released his debut album a few years later in 1988 and since the has released 19 albums, the most recent of which is entitled “Miles to Go” ion September, 2018. This latest record showcases James playing tribute to some of his favourite artists, covering Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and many others.

Tickets for the Cranbrook show, which is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection, go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22

Previous story
Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Just Posted

Cranbrook fighter wins third consecutive national title

Tyson Hirscher’s third year of National Gold: A Coach’s Perspective

Interior Health CEO talks patient transfers, staffing challenges

Susan Brown takes questions on local, regional health care issues at a recent public meeting

Snowfall warning for Kootenay and Paulson passes

Up to 30 cm expected in mountain passes Saturday and Sunday.

Monkey Do’s Childcare talks expansion, government funding

The B.C. Government has been working to improve childcare in the province… Continue reading

Moose tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in northwest Montana

This is the first time the disease has been detected in the species in Montana

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis near Boston Bar

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

Most Read