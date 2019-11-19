Colin James returning to Key City Theatre

Saskatchewan-born, British-Columbia-based Colin James, the multiple-Juno-award-winning blues singer will be making a stop at the Key City on March 22 on his Western Canadian Blues Trio Tour.

The platinum recording artist will be accompanied by his long-running blues trio and hitting several other locations in interior B.C. including Nelson on March 23, Penticton on March 24 and Vernon on March 26.

James has an extensive following throughout B.C. and indeed there rest of Canada and internationally as well. This is due to his prolific career stretching way back to 1984 when he got his big break opening for Stevie Ray Vaughan when the legendary artist played in Regina.

After the opening act that was supposed to start the show bailed last minute, James was left with just a few short hours to whip up a set of blues classics with members from another local Regina band/ Vaughan was so impressed by James that he asked him to perform with him during his encore; but beyond that he even asked him to join his tour as a permanent opening act.

James released his debut album a few years later in 1988 and since the has released 19 albums, the most recent of which is entitled “Miles to Go” ion September, 2018. This latest record showcases James playing tribute to some of his favourite artists, covering Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and many others.

Tickets for the Cranbrook show, which is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection, go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22