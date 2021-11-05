Colin James playing two shows at KCT, Nov. 15

Colin James at the Key City Theatre, April, 2015. (Barry Coulter photo) The Blues Master is returning to the KCT Monday, Nov. 15, for a show that’s been in the works for almost two years. Colin James will be playing two shows that day, to make sure all ticket holders are accommodated.

The long awaited sold out Colin James Blues trio show will go ahead at Cranbrook Key City Theatre on November 15.

However, there has to be some changes implemented to accommodate current B.C. Health rules for the Interior of B.C. — and also to accommodate all fans who’ve had tickets for the show, which has been in the works for almost two years.

As capacity limits are still only at 50 per cent, Colin James has kindly agreed to split his performance into two shows — one at 7 pm for the first 300 people who bought tickets, and a second show at 9:30 pm for the last 300 people who purchased tickets to the show.

This will make certain that all his loyal fans get a chance to see the show and allow the necessary health protocols to be in place to facilitate the event.

Ticket holders will be contacted by the box office to advise which show they can attend.

If you cannot make it to your designated show, as a result of the change in time you will be granted a full refund and the tickets you purchased will be sold to a patron on the existing waiting list.

Kootenay Concert Connections, Colin James, and his management regret any inconvenience this may cause, but circumstances dictated by the pandemic are beyond the organizers control. As this show has already been rescheduled several times, the only other alternative available was to reschedule again a year or two later, or to cancel the show outright which the vast majority of people surveyed did not want to happen.

So get ready Blues fans, for the biggest concert of 2021 — the Colin James Blues Trio live at the Key City theatre Monday, Nov. 15, with two shows…one at 7 pm sharp and the second show at 9:30 pm.