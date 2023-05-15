James and his blues trio will perform in Cranbrook on October 24 at the Key City Theatre and on October 2, at the Charles Bailey Theatre in Trail.

Colin James Blues Trio to perform in Kootenays in October

Multi-Juno Award winner and platinum recording artist Colin James will be taking his Blues Trio on tour this Fall.

The Canadian Blues Rock singer, guitarist and songwriter will make two stops in the Kootenays and a multitude of Vancouver Island dates, much to the delight of James’ loyal fans in this province.

Colin James latest album “Open Road” has been nominated by the Blues Foundation for Blues Rock Album of the Year. The BMA’s which are held in Memphis in May are generally recognized as the highest honour which can be given to a blues musician.

Of course, major commercial hits are no stranger to one of Canada’s most well known artists. Songs like “Just Came Back”, “Five Long Years”, “Voodoo Thing”, “Keep on Loving Me Baby”, “Into the Mystic”, “Man’s Gotta be a Stone” and many more have become household favourites for thousands of people across the country.

James and his blues trio will perform in Cranbrook on October 24 at the Key City Theatre and on October 2, at the Charles Bailey Theatre in Trail. Showtimes are 7:30 pm. Tickets for both shows go on sale at the respective box offices on Friday, May 19.

You are advised to get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The Colin James Blues Trio Tour is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with the Vista Radio Network

