Shannon Edmonstone is the tough-talkiung murderess and Jazz songstress Velma Kelly, in the Key City Theatre’s production of “Chicago,” which opens tomorrow to a sold-out house New Year’s Eve.

Kelly is up against Roxy Hart (Emma Bohmer) to see who will come out as the top f the heap Jazz Baby criminal media darling in this award winning musical. Directed by Brenda Babinski, “Chicago” runs January 11, 12, 13, 18 and 19 at the Key City Theatre.