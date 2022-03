Darren McMullen, Rachel Davis, Chrissie Crowley and Zakk Cormier are pictured at soundcheck at the Key City Theatre, a few hours before their 7:30 concert, Saturday, March 12.

Some old friends are back at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook.

Canadian Celtic Supergroup Coíg, from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, are back the stage for a welcome burst of live music — traditional Celtic fare and sizzling interpretations of modern songs.

Barry Coulter photo