Alexander Gilmour and Jim Cameron in Neil Simon’s tale of two old vaudevillians

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ with Alexander Gilmour, Jim Cameron and others. Directed by Bob McCue and produced by Sally Masters. Runs 7:30 pm at the Studio Stage Door April 27-28, May 3, 4, 5, 6 (2 pm), May 9, 10, 11, 12.

Watch: