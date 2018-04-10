CCT offers ‘Sunshine Boys’ to mark the spring

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) brings the joyous revival of “The Sunshine Boys” to the Stage Door Theatre in April and May, 2018.

This is the final production of CCT’s season program.

Written by American playwright, screenwriter and author Neil Simon, “The Sunshine Boys” tells the story of two cantankerous vaudeville comedians who, for 43 years, were a headline comedy act before calling it quits.

After more than a decade in non-speaking retirement they are convinced to reunite for one more TV show — even though they can’t stand each other.

This hilarious Broadway hit is directed by Bob McCue, who has gathered an extremely talented local cast and crew.

“You will laugh, you will cry, and then you will laugh a whole lot more. The quality of the performances will blow you away,” says McCue.

“The Sunshine Boys” runs for 10 days; April 27 & 28, May 3-6 (May 6th is a matinee) and May 9-12, 2018 at The Stage Door, 11-11th Ave South, Cranbrook.

Tickets are available at Lotus Books.

All performances at 7:30 p.m., except the matinee at 2 p.m.

CCT has been entertaining Cranbrook and area audiences for more than 50 years. The society strives to promote and develop local talent: on stage, behind the scenes, or in the director’s chair. CCT believes theatre, music, dance, and art play an important part in the community, and are pleased to call the Studio/Stage Door home.