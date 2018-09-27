CCT hosts Canadian Premiere of ‘Tim Woman’

Trevor Lundy (right) directs the cast of “The Tin Woman” at the Studio-Stage Door in Cranbrook. Corey Bullock photo

For the Townsman

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens the 2018-2019 theatre season with Sean Grennan’s poignant play ”The Tin Woman” directed Trevor Lundy.

“The Tin Woman” is inspired by a true story. It is a heartwarming comedy that is a beautifully scripted piece of theatre that depicts family drama, humour and hope

Cranbrook Community Theatre has the honour of performing the Canadian Premiere of this play, a fact that Trevor Lundy is very excited about. It is also the second time Trevor has directed a play by this particular author. The first was “Making God Laugh,” which was CCT’s fall production in 2015.

“The Tin Woman” boasts a stellar cast. Newcomer to Cranbrook Community Theatre, but not new at all to the stage is Candice Fisk, who is portraying Joy, a young woman who is feeling survivor’s remorse after receiving a heart transplant. She decides she wants to meet the family of her donor, Jack, played by theatre veteran Jeff Cooper.

Marnée Bellavance plays Alice, Jack’s mother; Thom McCaughey plays Hank, Jack’s father and Kimberly Frixel portrays Sammy, Jack’s sister.

Rounding out the cast are two newcomers to our stage, Sarah Turk, who plays Joy’s friend, Darla and Maureen Williamson, portraying Joy’s nurse.

Behind the scenes: Jennifer Ternoway is the stage manager, Corey Bullock is the costume designer and Michelle McCue is producer, along with many other volunteers whose efforts are vital to each and every CCT production.

Tickets are available at Lotus Books for $15 for CCT Members and $18 for non-members. Performances begin Friday October 12th at 7:30 and runs Saturday October 13th, October 18th-20th, and October 24th-27th. There is a special matinee performance at 2 pm on Sunday October 14th.