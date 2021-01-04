Cast of Storybook Theatre’s ‘Annie’ features local connection

Production is now available for viewing via online streaming until January 17, 2021.

A new production of one of the most popular musicals of the modern era features a strong local connection with Cranbrook.

“Annie,” a production of Calgary’s Storybook Theatre, is now available for viewing via online streaming until January 17, 2021.

The story of the irrepressible orphan who charms her way through Depression-era New York is presented anew in a sumptuous production to be seen at www.storybooktheatre.org/annie.

The title role of Annie is played by Alexa Andrews, the grand-daughter of a Cranbrook resident. In the role of the billionaire Oliver Warbucks is Brent Gill, a working Cranbrook actor who’s lit up stages in Kimberley, Cranbrook and around the country with Rosebud Theatre, The Shakespeare Company, Quest Theatre, and other companies. He’s currently residing in Calgary.

With pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls, Annie escapes to the city, and the adventures begin.

“Annie” is based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” Music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan. The Storybook Theatre production is directed by Jayne Armstrong.For more information, and to get tickets, go to www.storybooktheatre.org/annie.