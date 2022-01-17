The Vancouver Island country music festival Sunfest has been postponed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Citizen file)

The Vancouver Island country music festival Sunfest has been postponed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Citizen file)

Canadian Live Music Association aims for clarity with live event regulations guide

Each province’s rules for live event gatherings is explored in detail in online guide

One of the leading advocates for Canada’s live music industry is trying to give musicians and fans a clearer look at the country’s varied and complex COVID-19 rules.

The Canadian Live Music Association says it recently launched a summary of public health guidelines for live music events across all 10 provinces and three territories.

It says the free resource is intended to provide clarity as COVID-19 restrictions shift with the pandemic and by region, with some areas open for business with safety precautions and others completely shut down.

Each province’s rules for live event gatherings is explored in detail, addressing specifics including whether the region requires masking, proof of vaccination or advanced reservation.

The guide also draws on provincial resources to outline capacity restrictions for venues of various sizes.

Association president Erin Benjamin says the guide originally launched last November but underwent a major overhaul Monday to introduce new rules that went into effect in various regions amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

“If you’re on a Canadian tour, you’re going into so many different jurisdictions and regions and given the way COVID has unfolded it’s just been absolutely chaotic,” she says.

“There’s so much information, so we felt it was our job to do whatever we could to try and synthesize and make sense of that.”

The Canadian Live Music Association COVID-19 concert guide can be found at: https://canadianlivemusic.ca/concertguide

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Omicron may seem unavoidable, but experts say ‘let it rip’ isn’t the solution

CoronavirusLive music

Previous story
B.C. duo drops new kids’ music as Youtube videos close in on 2 billion views

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

The Cranbrook Bucks continue their winning ways over the Trail Smoke Eaters. Tim Matwey photo
Bucks continuing winning ways against Trail

Kylen and Kayson Christian are pictured at Baker Park, several weeks ago when the ice was in prime condition. Warm weather has caused a closure to Baker and Pop Price rinks for the time being, while the City attempts to save the ice. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook outdoor rinks temporarily closed to save the ice

Kimberley RCMP arrest and charge suspect for arson at Kimberley Gymnastics Club. Bulletin file.
UPDATE: Kimberley RCMP arrest and charge suspect for arson at Kimberley Gymnastics Club