Canada’s foremost spoken word artist returning to KCT

In a realm where poets rarely intersect with stardom, the Opening Ceremonies for the 2010 Winter Olympics introduced the world to Shane Koyczan.

With a collective “wow” across Canada and beyond, we found the poet of our generation. And we weren’t even looking for one. The world took notice again when Shane’s influential, anti-bullying, To This Day Project video went viral in early 2013 with over 14 million views.

Powerfully engaging and authentic in attitude, his explorations are relevant to our times in the way that Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Gord Downie, and Leonard Cohen are and were to theirs. But unlike the musicians that he’s often compared to, poets rarely infiltrate pop culture. Koyczan emerges in a new wave of 21st century poetry that dares to belong to the people and speak directly to them in their own voice.

Koyczan has written over a half dozen popular books and has 4 albums to his credit. Books such as Visiting hours, Stickboy, Our Deathbeds will be Thirsty, Silence is a Song I Know all the Words to, To This Day and A Bruise on Light have earned him much acclaim in the past 15 years as have his recordings. However Koyczan is best known for his award winning spoken word performances.

With his rhythmic verse in high gear, he navigates his audience through social and political territory with a furious honesty and a tender humanity that has brought audiences to their feet in New York, London, Edinburgh, Sydney, Stockholm and Los Angeles, to name a few. He has received 5 star reviews for his performances around the globe. Winner of the US Slam Poetry Championship and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics, Koyczan is truly an extraordinary talent. He has over 16 million YouTube views and still growing.

Shane Koyczan will take the stage of Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on Monday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this event go on sale to the general public on Friday December 6. All seats are reserved and priced at only $32.50 all inclusive. You can get your tickets at the Key City Theatre box office, by phone at 250-426-7006, or on line at Keycitytheatre.com.