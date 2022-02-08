Entry deadline for the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival has been pushed back to Feb. 14. File photo

Entry deadline for the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival has been pushed back to Feb. 14. File photo

Call for entries to East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival extended to Feb. 14

The deadline for entries into this year’s East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival has been extended to Monday, February 14, 2022. This will allow an extra weekend for organizers for final settling of entries.

“A shorter stretch of time is necessary for Covid-era festival preparation, since many past aspects of organizing are unneeded. Examples are adjudicator travel and accommodation, also volunteer recruitment,” said festival communications director Arne Sahlen.

EKPAF 2022 will be a hybrid of live performance and video-streamed adjudication. Those who prefer may send in recorded performances from home or studio settings.

“In 2021, EKPAF welcomed roughly one-half the entrant numbers of previous years – still considered a success under the circumstances, said Sahlen. “Though similar entry numbers are expected again this year, nothing would thrill us more than to be overloaded at the last minute. Anyone can enter in five divisions, whether or not working with a teacher.”

EKPAF 2022 will begin on Monday, March 1. Divisions and dates are:

Voice: March 1 and 2

Speech Arts: March 3

Strings: March 4

Dance: March 5 and 6

Piano: March 7 and 8

www.ekperformingartsfestival.org has all needed information plus secure online registering. Remember the entry deadline! February 17. For more details, contact ekpafestival@gmail.com or 250-432-9747.

READ: The East Kootenay Performing Arts Fest is back

READ: East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival showcase this Wednesday


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10

Just Posted

Pierre Poilivere, the Conservative critic for Finance, came to Cranbrook in September 2020 as part of a listening tour with colleague Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP endorses Poilievre for Conservative leadership

Entry deadline for the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival has been pushed back to Feb. 14. File photo
Call for entries to East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival extended to Feb. 14

Pictured is Shadow Mountain golf course, with a few homes in the distance. The City of Cranbrook will soon be hosting a virtual open house for a proposed local area service in the Shadow Mountain development. (Paul Rodgers file)
City of Cranbrook to host open house for local area service in Shadow Mountain

Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Falcon ‘willing to do bold things,’ says former MLA Bennett