Call for entries to East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival extended to Feb. 14

Entry deadline for the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival has been pushed back to Feb. 14. File photo

The deadline for entries into this year’s East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival has been extended to Monday, February 14, 2022. This will allow an extra weekend for organizers for final settling of entries.

“A shorter stretch of time is necessary for Covid-era festival preparation, since many past aspects of organizing are unneeded. Examples are adjudicator travel and accommodation, also volunteer recruitment,” said festival communications director Arne Sahlen.

EKPAF 2022 will be a hybrid of live performance and video-streamed adjudication. Those who prefer may send in recorded performances from home or studio settings.

“In 2021, EKPAF welcomed roughly one-half the entrant numbers of previous years – still considered a success under the circumstances, said Sahlen. “Though similar entry numbers are expected again this year, nothing would thrill us more than to be overloaded at the last minute. Anyone can enter in five divisions, whether or not working with a teacher.”

EKPAF 2022 will begin on Monday, March 1. Divisions and dates are:

Voice: March 1 and 2

Speech Arts: March 3

Strings: March 4

Dance: March 5 and 6

Piano: March 7 and 8

www.ekperformingartsfestival.org has all needed information plus secure online registering. Remember the entry deadline! February 17. For more details, contact ekpafestival@gmail.com or 250-432-9747.

READ: The East Kootenay Performing Arts Fest is back

READ: East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival showcase this Wednesday



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter