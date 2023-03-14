Burton Cummings and the Band Unplugged: On their way to the Kootenays

Burton Cummings and his All Star Band are taking the country on cross-Canada tour, called “Burton Cummings and Band Unplugged — the hits like you have never heard them before.”

Canada’s iconic Rock and Roll troubadour is back — and on his way to the Kootenays with the band.

They will kick off the summer season with shows in Trail and Cranbrook, May 31 and June 3 respectively. Tickets for the Charles Bailey Theatre and Key City Theatre shows are going on sale Friday, March 17.

Burton Cummings’ songbook, with the Guess Who and his subsequent solo career, speak across generations, and he is widely considered as one of the great rock voices in Canadian history.

Cummings is not only a great vocalist he is a superb musician as well. So much so,that former Beatles member Ringo Starr invited Burton to play keyboards in his band during one of his tours just a few years ago. Just another accolade to add to a very impressive collection which includes multiple Juno Awards,8 0 gold and platinum records and a place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and on Canada’s Walk of Fame. His song American Woman was acclaimed the number 1 rock song in Canadian music history in a recent best selling book the Top 100 songs of all time.

His musical creations continue to resonate with fans both old and new and he has continued to uphold his impressive reputation as a singer, songwriter, and performer. With Canada’s original rock superstars the Guess Who, Burton scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles and albums with other songs like American Woman, Follow your Daughter Home, No Time, Star Baby, Sour Suite, Orly, Glamor Boy, Dancin’ Fool, Clap for the WolfMan, et al.

His solo songs are timeless and instantly recognizable by hundreds of thousands of fans. Stand Tall, Break it to them Gently, I’m Scared, Laughing, I will play a Rhapsody, Timeless Love, Fine state of Affairs, You Saved My Soul, and My Own Way to Rock.

Burton Cummings and band is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection, the Vista Radio Network, and the Key City Theatre.