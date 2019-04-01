Bruce Cockburn and the Band coming to Cranbrook

The legendary singer-songwriter guitarist hits the Key City Theatre Aug. 8

The legendary singer-songwriter guitarist Bruce Cockburn is coming to Cranbrook this summer.

One of Canada’s finest and most decorated musical artists, Bruce Cockburn, has enjoyed an illustrious career, shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. He takes the stage with his band at the Key City Theatre Thursday, August 8.

His lyrics dance with poetry in one hand, and politics in the other, crafting deep questions and iconic melodies for contemporary listeners. Bruce’s extensive repertoire of musical styles, skillfully crafted lyrics and prized songbook will be celebrated for many years to come. Songs such as, Lovers in a Dangerous Time, If a tree Falls in the Forest, Coldest Night of the year, One Day I walk, Tokyo, Rocket Launcher and many others, have become fan favourites right across Canada and span many musical genres.

Cockburn’s 33 albums have earned him 13 Juno Awards, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, a recognition as an Officer of the Order of Canada, the Polaris Heritage Award for 1984’s “Stealing Fire”, and the Canadian Folk Music Award for Top Solo Artist for his most recent album “Bone On Bone” (2017). This album won the Juno Award in 2018, and Cockburn was also inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.

An Evening with Bruce Cockburn and Band will take place on Thursday, August 8th, at 7:30 P.M. at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. All seats are reserved and are priced from $49.50 Including gst (SC Extra) Tickets will be available at the Key City Box office, or by calling 250-426-7006 or online at keycitytheatre.com. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday April 5, at 10 a.m.

An Evening with Bruce Cockburn and Band is a presentation of The Kootenay Concert Connection, Jelly Events, and your friends at The Drive 102.9 F.M.

