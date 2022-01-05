Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Kimberley/Cranbrook live at Key City Theatre on January 7 & 8, 2022

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour live event is still on, though seating is at 50 per cent capacity as per provincial heath orders. There are two film lineups on January 7 and 8, 2022, both at 7 p.m., hosted by Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook.

The Larch Program plays on Friday, January 7. It includes films such as Bear-Like, in which two adventurers make close contact with grizzlies in Alaska, and Dream Mountain, which follows National Geographic’s People’s Choice Adventurer of the Year Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita as she faces Cholatse, a sheer 6,440m in the Everest region.

The Maple Program plays on Saturday, January 8. The lineup features films like Breaking Trail, in which Emily Ford sets out to become the first woman and person of colour to finish the 69-day and 1900-km journey along the Ice Age Trail. And Precious Leader Woman, which tells the story of elite snowboarder Spencer O’Brien as she goes from competing on the world stage to exploring the backcountry and her Indigenous heritage.

Tickets are $30 for one night or $50 for both nights and available at the Key City Theatre box office. More information regarding the event as well as the tantalizing film lineups are available at wildsight.ca/banff. Seats are still available but be sure to grab them while you can. Theatregoers are asked to bring valid ID and proof of vaccination, which must be shown upon entry.

Watch online.

For those who can’t attend (or can’t get enough of the action), the Banff World Tour is also available online. Enjoy two different virtual programs, Spruce and Pine, from the comfort of your home! Buy single program tickets or buy a bundle to enjoy both and save.