Nashville’s Jake Durkin performed Jesse Roper’s song “Anytime of Night” on the March 6 airing of American Idol. (Keri Coles/News staff)

B.C. song serenades Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry on American Idol

Vancouver Island singer-songwriter Jesse Roper calls the experience ‘pretty surreal’

Victoria-area musician Jesse Roper is “stoked” after hearing one of his songs was sung on American Idol this week and earned its performer a ticket to Hollywood.

Jake Durkin, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee, played two songs – Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and “Anytime of Night” by Roper.

“I chose Jesse’s song because I came across it on Spotify and fell in love with it. I love soul music and he’s been able to create a modern take on soul that I think is really authentic and beautiful,” said Durkin. “Plus, I love singing that song and it’s about time more people in the U.S. know about Jesse Roper.”

The performance won over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and had Perry “head over heels.”

The performance, which aired Wednesday, was part of the audition process for the 17th season of American Idol.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian rapper, speaker Duane ‘D.O.’ Gibson to perform for B.C. students

Just Posted

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Venezuela: A slow moving crisis

Gwynne Dyer Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela on Monday after almost two… Continue reading

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

VIDEO: B.C. man builds ‘home on wheels’ to find personal, financial freedom

Andrew Strauss took his tiny mobile home on adventures across Vancouver Island

B.C. woman rescued in Jumbo Pass last summer urges SAR funding renewal

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Letters to the Editor: March 8

Lack of Consideration and Respect Certain aspects of human behaviour have always… Continue reading

Lent: A journey to the heart of faith

Yme Woensdregt On Wednesday, the church entered the season of Lent. We… Continue reading

B.C. woman tired of having to prove she is blind

Georgia Pike is constantly asked for ID when she’s out with her service dog

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Most Read