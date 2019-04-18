B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds

W Network set the date for ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child

A sequel to the made-for-TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance will hit screens next month.

W Network set the date for “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child.

The British Columbia-shot film is a followup to 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and promises to delve into the first year of marriage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

According to a news release, “Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honouring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

The sequel casts new actors in the lead roles, with Tiffany Smith plays the former U.S. actress Meghan Markle while Charlie Field plays the Prince.

“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” airs May 31 on W Network.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good.’

Just Posted

RCMP looking for help to identify ‘person of interest’ in recent property crimes

Cranbrook RCMP is looking for help identifying the man in the attached… Continue reading

Ecosystem restoration burns planned for Premier Lake area

Burns to start within next two weeks depending on weather conditions

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the… Continue reading

Local soccer players prepare for college showcase

Whitecaps FC Kootenay Academy will be represented by four teams at the SX Cup College Showcase

Air cadets take field trip to Bomber Museum of Canada

552 Key City Squadron help museum staff with spring cleaning, learn about historical exhibits

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Hugs & Slugs

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the rude, abusive elderly couple at the Superstore… Continue reading

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Here piggy piggy!

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Most Read