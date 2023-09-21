A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win after crossword victory

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks of the CTV reality series’ ninth season.

They narrowly beat out Tyler Turner and Kayleen VanderRee of Comox Valley, B.C.

Smith and Kastner, who are both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks.

The couple has said they were competing for all those affected by the 2018 tragedy, in which a semi crashed into a bus carrying the junior hockey team, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others, including Smith.

The season finale was the 100th episode of the series, which was just renewed for its tenth season.

READ ALSO: Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada

Movies and TV

Previous story
Good Luck leads to Polaris Prize for Debbie Friday

Just Posted

Members of the the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments respond to a fire near Tie Lake in June, 2023. The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently seeking firefighters to join the ranks of the area’s Fire Halls. RDEK photo.
RDEK’s fall firefighter recruitment drive underway now

photo submitted.
Cranbrook city council working with school district to expand childcare services

Don’t Dress For Dinner is set to hit the stage October 13 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.
Don’t Dress For Dinner Serves Up Surprises

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library