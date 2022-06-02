Vancouver-raised author Pik-Shuen Fung, shown in a handout photo, has won this year's Amazon Canada First Novel Award. Fung was awarded the $60,000 prize for "Ghost Forest" at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

B.C. author’s ‘Ghost Forest’ wins Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Pik-Shuen Fung awarded the $60,000 prize for story of woman grappling with the death of her father

Vancouver-raised author Pik-Shuen Fung has won this year’s Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

Fung was awarded the $60,000 prize for “Ghost Forest” at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday.

The title from publisher Strange Light follows the story of an unnamed protagonist grappling with the death of her father.

Fung was born in Hong Kong and raised in Vancouver, but she now lives in New York City.

Established in 1976, previous winners of the First Novel Award include Michael Ondaatje, W.P. Kinsella, Nino Ricci, David Bezmozgis, Andre Alexis and Madeleine Thien.

The prize is co-presented by Amazon and The Walrus.

The runners-up, who each receive $6,000, are:

– “Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead” by Emily Austin, published by Atria

– “Probably Ruby” by Lisa Bird-Wilson, published by Doubleday Canada

– “All the Quiet Places” by Brian Thomas Isaac, published by Brindle & Glass

– “Avenue of Champions” by Conor Kerr, published by Nightwood Editions

– “We, Jane” by Aimee Wall, published by Book*hug Press

RELATED: Michelle Good’s book answers why Indigenous people can’t ‘get over’ residential school trauma

Literature

Previous story
Sex Pistols aim to give queen’s jubilee a touch of punk

Just Posted

Bowen Byram during his WHL days. Cranbrook Townsman photo
Oilers Avalanche series has an East Kootenay connection

Her Honour Jane Austin (right) B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, visits the St. Eugene Church with Sophie Pierre, former Aq’am Chief, Wednesday, June 1. (Photo courtesy Rachel Rilkoff)
Reconciliation a theme of Lt. Governor’s Kootenay visit

Bighorn sheep on the Radium Hill. MOTI file
Speed will be reduced on Radium Hill to avoid bighorn sheep mortalities

Sam Steele Sweetheart youth ambassador candidates, left to right: Belle Alaric, Jolene Julian-Hirn, Halle French, Jaylyn Spyksma, Alyssa Davis. Trevor Crawley photo.
Youth ambassador candidates showcase public speaking talents