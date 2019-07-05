Actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Oct. 3, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ashes of late actress Margot Kidder return to Yellowknife, where she was born

Brother John Kidder spread the ‘Superman’ star’s ashes at Frame Lake

The brother of the late Margot Kidder says he wished his famous sibling peace and love as he dispersed her cremated remains in Yellowknife, where they were born.

A year after the “Superman” star died in Montana at age 69, John Kidder says he returned to Frame Lake, where they used to swim as children, to spread some of her ashes in the water.

Kidder was in the Northwest Territories capital this week with his wife, Green Party leader Elizabeth May, as they campaigned for the upcoming federal election.

But Kidder — who was born a year after the actress best known as Lois Lane in the “Superman” films — says he took advantage of the opportunity to fulfil one of his sister’s final wishes.

He says he and May sat by the water and watched the ashes sink into the lake. At the same time, he recited a Buddhist meditation in which he wished Kidder “loving kindness,” and that she be happy, peaceful and “at ease.”

The elder Kidder says he taught his sister that recitation years ago as a way to cope with personal turmoil that included bipolar disorder.

“It’s just four lines, it goes like this: “May you be filled with loving kindness, may you be well, may you be peaceful and at ease, may you be happy,’” Kidder said Thursday of his lakeside farewell.

“Much of her life was pretty tumultuous. Sometimes, that was able to help her kind of calm things a little bit.”

Margot Kidder lived in Yellowknife from birth in 1948 to age three. From there, Kidder says the family moved often, spending time in Vancouver, Montreal, and Sept-Iles, Que., on the north shore of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“She was the only constant part of my life for years and I the only constant part of hers, so we had a very different brother-sister relationship than many people,” he says.

“And Margie was not all that stable, one would say, so sometimes that relationship was tough and sometimes it was very difficult. But it always came back to the cement (we shared) of life together in the North…. Margie always thought of herself as a northern child.”

The family moved to what is now Labrador City for three years when Kidder was 12, but she spent much of that time in Toronto attending Havergal College. John Kidder notes that’s where she got her first taste of the theatre.

“And on she went from there,” he marvels of a prolific career that included horror favourites “Black Christmas” in 1974 and “The Amityville Horror” in 1979.

They were followed, of course, by her iconic take on Lois Lane in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Kidder, who is the Green Party candidate in B.C.’s Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, admits that fulfilling his sister’s final requests has been an emotional task, but rewarding as well.

“It felt like a real completion, it was a good thing to do,” he says.

“It was sort of a mix of hope and nostalgia and remembrance and love, above all. I really loved my sister Margie.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Whats on in July at Cranbrook Arts

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 30–July 6: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Vegas bets big with Peyton Krebs

Krebs went 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights

Normand Thibault wins Yamaha side-by-side in Hospice Society raffle

Normand Thibault is the winner of a Yamaha Wolverine X2 side-by-side and… Continue reading

Theft/carjacking of multiple vehicles leads to RCMP pursuit, three in custody

Cst. Debra Katerenchuk Media Relations Officer, Elk Valley RCMP Three people have… Continue reading

Rotary Club looks to recruit more women, younger members

The Cranbrook Rotary Club is hoping to grow their ranks and has… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

The delusional, destructive cult of Brexit

Gwynne Dyer Oscar Wilde described fox-hunting as “the unspeakable in pursuit of… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To all the people in the Tim Horton’s drive through who… Continue reading

The Weed Warror: GMIs better than Baby’s Breath

A year ago, I wrote an article on Baby’s Breath, and why… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Big Bright Jupiter

Gary Boyle On any clear night, look to the southern portion of… Continue reading

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled and eaten on morning walk

Whats on in July at Cranbrook Arts

The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook Arts is… Continue reading

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Most Read