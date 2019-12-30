‘Anything Goes’ sets sail at Key City Theatre

The ship is on the seas, and you can be part of the zany action on board, with Cole Porter leading the way.The Key City Theatre’s signature musical ringing in the New Year is “Anything Goes,” the classic shipboard romp featuring the classic Cole Porter score with a talented cast of thousands drawn from the community. Featuring Shannon Edmonstone, Jared Bondy, Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, and more — music, dance, laughs — “Anything Goes” is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely. After the New Year’s Eve show of Tuesday, Dec. 31, the run continues January 10, 11, 12 and 16 , 17. Photos by Christina Blaskovich and Barry Coulter photo



