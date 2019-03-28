Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Rehearsals are well underway for the iconic play Diary of Anne Frank, presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre, directed by Michelle McCue and opening on April 26 at the Stage Door in Cranbrook.

The stage adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Young Girl” based on the diary written by Anne Frank in an Amsterdam attic where she, her family and others hid from the Nazis during WWII. It is a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a true testament to the human spirit.

Directed by Michelle McCue, the extraordinary cast brings the characters and story to life.

Performance venue is The Stage Door at 11 – 11th Ave. S. All performances at 7:30 pm except Sunday, May 5, matinee at 2 pm.

Cast members include: (seated left to right) Dave Prinn (Otto Frank), Eve Sperling (Margot Frank), Lily Halley (Anne Frank), Cade Hine (Peter van Daan), and (standing left to right) Brenda Babinski (Edith Frank), Michael Grossman (Alfred Dussel), Jennifer Inglis (Petronella van Daan), and Jim Cameron (Hermann van Daan).

Photo by Martin Ross