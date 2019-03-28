Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

Rehearsals are well underway for the iconic play Diary of Anne Frank, presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre, directed by Michelle McCue and opening on April 26 at the Stage Door in Cranbrook.

The stage adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Young Girl” based on the diary written by Anne Frank in an Amsterdam attic where she, her family and others hid from the Nazis during WWII. It is a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a true testament to the human spirit.

Directed by Michelle McCue, the extraordinary cast brings the characters and story to life.

Performance venue is The Stage Door at 11 – 11th Ave. S. All performances at 7:30 pm except Sunday, May 5, matinee at 2 pm.

Cast members include: (seated left to right) Dave Prinn (Otto Frank), Eve Sperling (Margot Frank), Lily Halley (Anne Frank), Cade Hine (Peter van Daan), and (standing left to right) Brenda Babinski (Edith Frank), Michael Grossman (Alfred Dussel), Jennifer Inglis (Petronella van Daan), and Jim Cameron (Hermann van Daan).

Photo by Martin Ross

Smollett attorney wants focus on brothers’ role in attack

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

