An emotional connection to Kootenay backcountry

Photographic exhibit showcases the essence of the wild and majestic backcountry of the East Kootenay

Photographer Neal Panton’s latest exhibit of his work, “A Sense Of Place,” is currently on at the Key City Theatre gallery in Cranbrook.

The photograph capture the essence of the wild and majestic backcountry of the East Kootenay — striking panoramic photographs, some in black and white, printed on metal plates.

“I’ve been photographing since 1984. I’ve worked as a professional photographer, an instructor … But the last 20 years I’ve been concentrating on photography as art, exhibiting work, and sharing it with other people.

For this particular show, Sense of Place, I think the Kootenays is a gem, after travelling around the world a few times. It has a lot to offer, and the exhibit is to really showcase some of the areas that are somewhat hard to get to, but trying to establish that emotional connection with ‘Place,’ that sense of place, that sense of home.

But the outdoors for many of us in the Kootenays is the main thing. I wanted to share my ideas about our landscape and how we interact with it. In order to care about these places, you have to be connected to them. And a lot of times that can be through photography, where you can get that emotional connection.”

Neal Panton’s ‘Sense of Place’ exhibit runs to March 31 at the Key City Theatre Gallery. A formal opening night will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7 pm to 9 pm. The Art Gallery is open Mondays to Fridays 12 to 6 pm and during show nights.