The cast of Mount Baker Drama’s production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” left to right: Beth Gartside, Alaina Miller, Lauren Gramm, Sydney Macdonald, Shyre Cupples-Pinchak, Aurora Gagnon, Draven Peterson, Georgia Hamilton, Jordan Adams, Maile Rudrum, Annika Arneson, TJ Moulton, Noah Smith, Emma McGee, Cade Hine, Nick Ralph, Carson Thompson, Cedar Gross, Suzanne, Coulter, Isaac Grasdal and Will Thomson.

An atmosphere of tension, suspicion and fear

MBSS Wild Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible’

Christie Johnson

Deep in the forest of Salem, Massachusetts a group of teenage girls unwittingly release the dark forces of revenge, lust, and betrayal upon their small village.

Once these girls set their feet on a path of suspected witchcraft and accusations, their lives and those of everyone else in Salem, will never be the same.

‘The Crucible,’ written by Arthur Miller, is a dramatic rendition of actual historical events. With an original score composed and performed by Josh Thorsteinson, and directed by Mary Hamilton, the cast of Mount Baker Secondary Wild Theatre students will bring to life a time and place, but more importantly, an atmosphere of tension, suspicion, and fear that is truly riveting.

The set construction and costuming help to create a stylized image of a village in turmoil.

The lead roles of John and Elizabeth Proctor, a couple trying to survive the insanity of the witch trials, are played by T.J. Moulton and Maile Rudrum. Abigail Williams, the tormented teen seductress who comes between John and Elizabeth, and almost destroys the town of Salem, is played by Lauren Gramm. The cast is rounded out by talented Mount Baker actors who bring energy and dedication to the varied roles they play.

The Crucible will run November 22-24, at 7:30 pm, with a matinee performance on the 25th at 2:30 pm at the Key City Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased through the Key City Theatre Box Office in person, online, or by calling (250) 426-7006.

